Russia hits civilian company in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four people – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 December 2024, 08:58
The village of Myrne on the map. Screenshot: GoogleMaps

Russian forces hit the village of Myrne in Berestyn district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 13 December, injuring four people. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Early reports indicate that two people have sustained injuries, both being employees at the civilian infrastructure facility. Some infrastructure facilities were damaged."

Details: Syniehubov noted that all the details were currently being confirmed.

Updated: Half an hour later, Syniehubov reported that the number of victims had risen to four.

Subsequently, the local prosecutor's office revealed that the Russian Federation carried out missile attacks on a civilian company in the Berestyn district at about 7:45. A 60-year-old guard was injured, and has been hospitalised. Three other people who worked near the sites targeted by the Russian forces were hurt, including employees of another company.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Law enforcement personnel are currently determining the exact type of missile used in the attack.

Background: Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 10 December. Seventeen people are known to have sustained injuries in the attack.

