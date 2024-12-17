All Sections
Ukrainian marines show graveyard of destroyed Russian military equipment in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 December 2024, 17:38
Ukrainian marines show graveyard of destroyed Russian military equipment in Kursk Oblast – video
Ukrainian marines destroyed three dozen Russians armoured vehicles while engaging in combat in the vicinity of Novoivanovka and Zelyony Shlyakh as part of the Kursk operation.

Source: press service of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi

Details: The marines published photos of the graveyard of wrecked Russian military equipment in Kursk Oblast, which is part of their brigade's responsibility zone.

It should be mentioned that forces and assets of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade alone destroyed 30 armoured vehicles, 2 tanks, 28 wheeled vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment.

