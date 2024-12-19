Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 250 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians attacking on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts 98 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 68 Russian assaults on the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 19 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, one combat clash occurred near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 26 attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 24 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Yampolivka and Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled five Russian attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted five assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 Russian assault actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novovasylivka, Chumatske and Novoolenivka, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 25 Russian assaults near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove and Dachne, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 25 assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Novyi Komar and Storozheve.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the village of Novoandriivka once, but were repelled.

On the Prydniprovske front, five combat clashes occurred in the island zone of the Dnipro delta. The Russian forces were unsuccessful.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Russian military aircraft continue to target its own territory, carrying out 21 airstrikes and dropping 31 guided bombs over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 68 Russian assault actions in the area.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

