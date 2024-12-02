All Sections
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast 16 times and storm on 2 fronts in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 December 2024, 08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast 16 times and storm on 2 fronts in Ukraine
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 165 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 81 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. A total of 16 Russian assaults have been stopped in Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched 10 assaults near the settlements of Starytsia, Tykhe, Vovchansk and towards Kozacha Lopan.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Hlushkivka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked eight times, trying to advance near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Terny and Torske.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes were recorded near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight assaults near the city of Toretsk and towards Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 33 Russian offensive and assault actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenke, Zhovte and Chumatske.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 48 Russian attacks on positions near the settlements of Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka and Hannivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 24 offensive attempts on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Trudove, Velyka Novosilka, Novosilka, Novyi Komar and Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians tried to storm Ukrainian positions four times but failed.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 16 Russian attacks over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

