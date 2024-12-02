Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video

All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 December 2024, 14:20
A flag of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. Source: The 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Ukrainian marines from the 36th Brigade, based in Mykolaiv in the country’s south, successfully repelled an attack by Russian paratroopers on the Kursk front, forcing the Russians to retreat with heavy losses.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Details: Recently, the Mykolaiv marines successfully repelled an assault by an elite Russian airborne unit near Zelenyi Shlyakh and Novoivanovka in the Kursk Oblast.

An Ukrainska Pravda source said the Russians launched their attack in small infantry groups riding quad bikes. During the battle, the marines destroyed two of the quad bikes using remote minefields and FPV drones. The remaining Russian troops reached the fortifications but were later defeated by artillery and strike drones from Ukrainian positions.

The Russian assault unit suffered significant losses, with 16 killed and 29 wounded, the source reports.

