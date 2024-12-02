151 Russian UAVs flew into Belarus in November – media

In November, at least 151 Russian drones flew into the airspace of Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: In the report, this statistic was referred to as a new monthly record. Of the 151 Russian UAVs, 82 returned to Ukrainian and Russian airspace, while the remaining 66 disappeared.

At least 148 of them were Shahed drones, with a further 3 reconnaissance drones of unknown type.

The approximate route of the Shahed drones over Belarus. Photo: Belaruski Hajun

Background:

In November, Russian drones breached Belarusian airspace 20 days out of 30.

In November, at least three occurrences of Belarusian air defence shooting down kamikaze drones were recorded; the drones were destroyed over the Mozyr district on 24 and 26 November.

