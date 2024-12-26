All Sections
Russians attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing one man

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 December 2024, 19:20
Russian troops attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 December, killing a man and injuring a woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Zolochiv. A guided aerial bomb hit a house.

One civilian was killed. Another local resident was injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene and recording the crimes of the Russian army."

Background: A man was killed, and three other people were injured in a Russian attack on 26 December on a farmhouse in the village of Slatyne and the town of Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast.

