Russians attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing one man
Thursday, 26 December 2024, 19:20
Russian troops attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 26 December, killing a man and injuring a woman.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupiers attacked Zolochiv. A guided aerial bomb hit a house.
One civilian was killed. Another local resident was injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene and recording the crimes of the Russian army."
Background: A man was killed, and three other people were injured in a Russian attack on 26 December on a farmhouse in the village of Slatyne and the town of Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast.
