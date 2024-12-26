All Sections
French army staff chief came to Ukraine for a few days

Mariya YemetsThursday, 26 December 2024, 20:05
Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces

A delegation from the French Army, including Pierre Schill, Chief of the Army Staff, visited Ukraine for several days.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Ground Forces, reported by European Pravda

Details: The purpose of the visit was to deepen cooperation, exchange experience and discuss further military assistance.

During their stay, the delegation visited the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy, a training centre, a command post and an air defence command post. They also paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery and the Alley of Glory at the National Ground Forces Academy in Lviv.

Quote: "During the visit, a bilateral meeting was held where Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, thanked the French side for their systematic support and outlined directions for deeper cooperation.

In turn, the chief of the army staff expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the training centre, particularly in the area of training UAV operators."

Background: 

  • Unofficial reports suggest that French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking support for his idea of deploying a European contingent in Ukraine as part of security guarantees in case of an agreement to end the current phase of the war.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that discussions about deploying allied contingents in Ukraine as a safeguard against future Russian aggression took place during recent meetings in Brussels and he noted "positive signals" from some leaders.

Support UP or become our patron!

