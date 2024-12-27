Pope accepts invitation to visit Ukraine – head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Pope Francis is planning to visit Ukraine in 2025.

Source: Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Francis has received an invitation for such a visit, and, Shevchuk said, the UGCC has assurances that it has been accepted, though it is unknown when the visit will take place.

Quote from Shevchuk: "There is no set time [for the visit] yet, but Pope Francis sometimes likes to make surprises.

He may announce his visit literally a month before deciding to go to Ukraine.

So, we enter this new year with hope. With the hope that a just peace will eventually prevail in Ukraine."

Background:

In his traditional Christmas message on 25 December, Pope Francis mentioned the war in Ukraine, calling for its end and calling for negotiations towards a just peace.

Earlier this year, in the context of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Pope said that negotiated peace is "better than war without end".

