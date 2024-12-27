Russian attack on Sumy Oblast: man's body recovered from under rubble

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers in Sumy Oblast have retrieved the body of a man killed in a Russian strike from under the rubble.

Source: Sumy Oblast State Emergency Service on Facebook

Details: The body of the killed man was found under the rubble of a destroyed house in one of the border settlements of Sumy district on 27 December.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also released photos from the site of the rubble clearing.

