Russian attack on Sumy Oblast: man's body recovered from under rubble
Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:06
Rescue workers in Sumy Oblast have retrieved the body of a man killed in a Russian strike from under the rubble.
Source: Sumy Oblast State Emergency Service on Facebook
Details: The body of the killed man was found under the rubble of a destroyed house in one of the border settlements of Sumy district on 27 December.
Advertisement:
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also released photos from the site of the rubble clearing.
Support UP or become our patron!