Tens of thousands of people left without heating in Kharkiv

Local authorities announced on 28 December that the heating supply to the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Kharkiv district is being restored.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Apartment buildings have also been left without heat.

Advertisement:

As of the morning of 28 December, about 85,000 Kharkiv residents and 27,000 residents of the Kharkiv district are still without heating.

The authorities also reported that some people sustained injuries on 27 December. In particular, a 58-year-old man was taken to hospital in the village of Richkodub as a result of a Russian attack.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration added that more than 8,000 people in the region are to be evacuated.



Support UP or become our patron!