Russians lose over 421,000 military personnel in 2024 – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 12:49
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

The Russians have lost over 421,000 personnel killed and wounded in 2024, latest reports from Ukraine’s defence forces suggest.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Details: Syrskyi called 2024 a tough test of the Ukrainian defence forces' resilience, but they "withstood everything and continued to fight".

Quote from Syrskyi: "Yes, since the beginning of 2024, the total losses of the occupying forces involved in the offensive have exceeded 421,000 killed and wounded. This means that this year, the Russians have paid the highest price since the start of their invasion of Ukraine. 

The total losses of the enemy over this entire time [since 24 February 2022] amount to approximately 785,000 military personnel."

Details: Syrskyi recalled that this year, Ukraine established the Unmanned Systems Forces, the supply of drones increased by 19 times, and the number of Russian targets destroyed by air defence was 3.7 times higher.

