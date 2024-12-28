All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 December 2024, 18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes soon
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 28 December. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that important personnel decisions will be made in the near future.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are preparing several important personnel decisions. The decrees will be announced soon. I want to thank everyone who helps!"

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify what personnel decisions he was talking about.

He further stated that on Saturday, he spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. In particular, he examined the specifics of electricity imports from the European Union to Ukraine via Slovakia, which account for around 19% of total energy imported.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And I have instructed our Government officials to do everything possible, together with the European Commission, together with all our partners in Europe, everything possible to maintain the stability of the united European energy system and uphold European energy rules. Whatever Putin may have told Fico during his visit to the Kremlin, European rules must prevail over any individual’s ties with Moscow."

Background: On 28 December, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration and Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast State Administration.

