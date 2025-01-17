All Sections
Russians occupy 3 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reports

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 17 January 2025, 00:36
Russians occupy 3 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reports
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 16-17 January that the Russians had occupied three settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details:  DeepState said that the Russians had occupied the villages of Pishchane, Slovianka and Yasenove, located south of Pokrovsk.

Quote: "The enemy has also advanced near Novoandriivka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Zvirove, in Vremivka and Chasiv Yar."

Background:

  • Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 13-14 January that Ukrainian troops had regained their positions in Shevchenko, a settlement in the Pokrovskyi district, Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Russian troops occupied the village of Zelene and advanced in other settlements in the region.
  • The Russian army is going around Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians are currently advancing towards Kotlyne and Udachne, two settlements located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road. 
  • Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, reported that the Russians, leveraging their superiority in assets and personnel, were actively advancing near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, aiming to capture nearby villages to partially encircle the city.
  • Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, reported that Russian forces were intensifying their attacks on the city. Dobriak emphasised that Russian troops were less than three kilometres from Pokrovsk. 

Donetsk Oblastoccupationwar
