All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 33 Russian attack drones in 11 oblasts overnight

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 17 January 2025, 09:28
Ukrainian air defences shoot down 33 Russian attack drones in 11 oblasts overnight
Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 33 Russian drones overnight. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 50 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones on the night of 16-17 January 2025. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 33 Russian drones in an anti-aircraft operation.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command

Quote: "As of 09:00, 33 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian drones reportedly struck business premises in Odesa Oblast, while buildings belonging to institutions, a business and households in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts were damaged by wreckage from downed Russian UAVs.

Nine Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects) and another UAV left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defencedroneswar
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
air defence
Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast at night, damaging buildings and house – photos
Russian drone wreckage destroys car engine in Kyiv, mayor says
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone in Kyiv city centre
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: