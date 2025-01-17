Ukrainian air defences shoot down 33 Russian attack drones in 11 oblasts overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 50 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones on the night of 16-17 January 2025. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 33 Russian drones in an anti-aircraft operation.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command

Quote: "As of 09:00, 33 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian drones reportedly struck business premises in Odesa Oblast, while buildings belonging to institutions, a business and households in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts were damaged by wreckage from downed Russian UAVs.

Nine Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects) and another UAV left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania.

Support UP or become our patron!