All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canada freezes over US$350 million in Russian assets since full-scale invasion

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 January 2025, 05:20
Canada freezes over US$350 million in Russian assets since full-scale invasion
Russian flag behind barbed wire. Photo: Getty Images

Canada has frozen Russian assets worth over CAD 457 million (more than US$350 million) as part of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quote from Canadian Mounted Police: "A total of CAD 140.1 million in assets have been frozen and financial transactions worth US$317.4 million have been blocked in Canada since 24 February 2022 under the prohibitions set out in the Special Economic Measures Regulations related to Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The Mounted Police also reported blocking financial transactions worth US$387,200 and freezing assets totaling US$148,500 associated with sanctioned individuals from Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!

CanadasanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Canada
Chrystia Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, set to run for Canadian PM
Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports
Canada's former finance minister Chrystia Freeland may run for PM, CBC News reports
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: