Canada freezes over US$350 million in Russian assets since full-scale invasion

Canada has frozen Russian assets worth over CAD 457 million (more than US$350 million) as part of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quote from Canadian Mounted Police: "A total of CAD 140.1 million in assets have been frozen and financial transactions worth US$317.4 million have been blocked in Canada since 24 February 2022 under the prohibitions set out in the Special Economic Measures Regulations related to Russia."

Details: The Mounted Police also reported blocking financial transactions worth US$387,200 and freezing assets totaling US$148,500 associated with sanctioned individuals from Belarus.

