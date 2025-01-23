Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones overnight: air defence downs 57 drones, 27 disappear from radar

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 22-23 January, using 92 attack drones, of which 57 were shot down by Ukrainian air defence. In addition, 27 decoy drones disappeared from radar, and 3 remained in the air.

Source: Air Force on social media

Details: Starting at 19:00 on 22 January, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 92 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of decoy drones from five directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia). In addition, the Russians launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

As of 09:30, the Air Force confirmed the downing of 57 Shahed and other attack drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

27 decoy drones disappeared from radar (without any negative aftermath). Three drones remain in the air.

Quote: "Unfortunately, the city of Zaporizhzhia was attacked by enemy ballistic missiles, leaving one person dead and several more wounded. Companies, institutions, apartment blocks, and homes were all damaged or destroyed. Special services are dealing with the consequences and providing assistance to the people. Kharkiv Oblast was also affected by the fall of downed enemy drones."

Background: On the morning of 23 January, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, with at least four explosions reported. One man was killed in the attack, while 24 people were injured, including a two-month-old baby.

