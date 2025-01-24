Russia claims drone attack on Moscow, causing 3 airports to suspend operations

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has claimed a drone attack on the city on the night of 23-24 January, which led to the suspension of operations at three Moscow airports.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram; Russian Telegram channels and media outlets

Quote from Sobyanin: "The [Russian] Defence Ministry’s air defence forces repelled a drone attack in the Kolomna and Ramensky urban districts [in Moscow Oblast], and [the drones] were flying towards Moscow."

Details: Sobyanin also mentioned that two drones were reportedly downed in the Podolsk urban district in Moscow Oblast.

In addition, Russian Telegram channels and media outlets, citing the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, reported that operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports in Moscow had been temporarily suspended.

Updated: Later, Sobyanin claimed that drones were also downed in Moscow's Troitsky administrative district and the Shchyolkovo urban district.

It was also reported that Vnukovo Airport had suspended operations.

Russian airports resumed operations by approximately 02:00 (Kyiv time).

Background: Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

