Several Russian airports temporarily suspend operations

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 04:32
Several Russian airports temporarily suspend operations
Kazan on the map. Stock photo: Baza

Restrictions have been implemented at several Russian airports at dawn on 24 January.

Source: Russian media outlets and Telegram channels, citing the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency

Details: Restrictions have been implemented at the airports of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Penza, Samara and Saratov.

The official announcement did not specify the reasons for the restrictions. However, Russian Telegram channels reported that they were related to the threat of drone attacks.

Updated: Later, it became known that restrictions had also been implemented at Ufa airport.

As of 06:56 (Kyiv time), some of the airports resumed operations.

Background

  • Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the city of Moscow on the night of 23-24 January, which led to the temporary suspension of operations at three Moscow airports.
  • Prior to that, ​​drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

