Russians drop "smart bomb" on Belgorod Oblast, Astra reports

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 10:40
Russians drop smart bomb on Belgorod Oblast, Astra reports
Bolshiye Kulbaki village in Belgorod Oblast. Map.

A Russian plane accidentally dropped a "smart bomb" on Belgorod Oblast on 23 January.

Source: Astra Telegram channel

Details: The UMPB-250 (unified multi-purpose glide bomb) was found near the village of Bolshiye Kulbaki.

It is noted that the projectile is equipped with a navigation module integrated with steering, several antennas and a turbojet power unit.

Its warhead is the same as a standard FAB-250 bomb, but the UMPB was designed to be "smart" and "glide".

Thus, ASTRA has counted at least 165 cases of FAB bombs falling in Russia and in the Russian-controlled occupied territories of Ukraine in 2024.

In 2025, similar occurrences with 13 FABs and one missile, as well as one UMPB-250, have already been reported.

