Russians drop "smart bomb" on Belgorod Oblast, Astra reports
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 10:40
A Russian plane accidentally dropped a "smart bomb" on Belgorod Oblast on 23 January.
Source: Astra Telegram channel
Details: The UMPB-250 (unified multi-purpose glide bomb) was found near the village of Bolshiye Kulbaki.
Advertisement:
It is noted that the projectile is equipped with a navigation module integrated with steering, several antennas and a turbojet power unit.
Its warhead is the same as a standard FAB-250 bomb, but the UMPB was designed to be "smart" and "glide".
Thus, ASTRA has counted at least 165 cases of FAB bombs falling in Russia and in the Russian-controlled occupied territories of Ukraine in 2024.
Advertisement:
In 2025, similar occurrences with 13 FABs and one missile, as well as one UMPB-250, have already been reported.
Support UP or become our patron!