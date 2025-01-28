Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after drone attack – Reuters

Fire at oil refinery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Reuters reports that Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack late last week.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: The sources said an oil storage facility at the refinery caught fire. Damaged equipment includes a railway loading rack and a hydrotreating unit used to remove impurities from oil products.

Quote: "The railway loading equipment has been damaged. There have been no railway loadings, they stopped oil processing."

Details: Another source said deliveries have been suspended since Friday, confirming that the refinery has stopped operations due to the inability to load oil products.

Background:

On the night of 23-24 January, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, hit facilities involved in the supply of the Russian forces.

On the night of 25-26 January, Ukrainian troops struck the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company again.

