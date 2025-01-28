All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after drone attack – Reuters

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 28 January 2025, 01:32
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after drone attack – Reuters
Fire at oil refinery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Reuters reports that Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack late last week.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: The sources said an oil storage facility at the refinery caught fire. Damaged equipment includes a railway loading rack and a hydrotreating unit used to remove impurities from oil products.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The railway loading equipment has been damaged. There have been no railway loadings, they stopped oil processing."

Details: Another source said deliveries have been suspended since Friday, confirming that the refinery has stopped operations due to the inability to load oil products.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • On the night of 23-24 January, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, hit facilities involved in the supply of the Russian forces.
  • On the night of 25-26 January, Ukrainian troops struck the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company again.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaoildroneswar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Russia
Russia has lost 833,000 soldiers since beginning of full-scale invasion
EU assistance to tackle energy crisis in Transnistria will reduce dependence on Russia – ISW
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: