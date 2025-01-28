Russians strike Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people – photos

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked the town of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Russian occupiers carried out a targeted strike on the town of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people. The attack sparked a fire, damaging three houses and a business. Firefighters from the State Emergency Service swiftly brought the blaze under control."

Details: Filashkin added that the Russians had also attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

As a result, one person was injured in Pokrovsk.

