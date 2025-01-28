Russians strike Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people – photos
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 12:21
Russian forces have attacked the town of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram
Quote from SES: "Russian occupiers carried out a targeted strike on the town of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people. The attack sparked a fire, damaging three houses and a business. Firefighters from the State Emergency Service swiftly brought the blaze under control."
Details: Filashkin added that the Russians had also attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
As a result, one person was injured in Pokrovsk.
