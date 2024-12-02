Ukraine plans to increase use of AI-powered UAVs, drone swarms may appear – Minister of Digital Transformation

Ukraine uses unmanned aerial vehicles that can cover distances of up to 1,800 km and is developing AI-based UAVs to intercept the Shahed drones launched from Russia.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram in an interview with Reuters

Details: Ukraine has attack UAVs that can fly up to 1800 km, the minister says.

Quote from Fedorov: "I think next year will significantly increase the percentage of autonomous drones with targeting. We might see the first real drone swarm uses, though not on a massive scale. The first steps will happen."

Details: The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine also confirmed that Ukraine is working on drones to intercept long-range strike drones like the Shaheds, which Russia uses for its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Fedorov added that Ukraine also uses dozens of domestic artificial intelligence systems that enable its drones to reach targets on the battlefield without pilots, allowing them to remain effective in areas protected by heavy jamming.

Quote from Fedorov: "[AI is] used to some extent, but the more critical issues are connectivity and launch methods of deep strike (drones)."

Details: The minister added that Ukraine has signed a contract to buy 1.6 million drones this year, of which 1.3 million have been delivered, including low-cost "first person view" (FPV) drones equipped with cameras that allow them to be remotely piloted to achieve targets.

Fedorov said that ten companies constantly compete in public procurement for the right to supply AI-based products.

Background:

Mykhailo Fedorov said that the price of each Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missile drone is less than US$1 million [Palianytsia is a traditional Ukrainian bread; this word is difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly, so it is used as a shibboleth – ed.].

A Ukrainian long-range drone struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan on the morning of 9 May. Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source reports that it was a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine, which set a new record by travelling 1,500 km.

