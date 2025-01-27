Explosions occur in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

The explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 January.

Source: Suspilne Ivano-Frankivsk, an Ivano-Frankivsk-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force; Ruslan Martsinkiv, Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk

Details: The first explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast were reported at 02:06.

The Air Force reported UAVs in the centre of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast flying west and southwest.

Suspilne reported repeated explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast at 02:19, 02:35 and 03:00.

Martsinkiv reported that air defence was responding in the city.

Updated: After the issue of a repeat air-raid warning in Ivano-Frankivsk, the sounds of explosions were reported in the city again at 04:38, 04:55 and 05:27.

The Air Force reported UAVs in the east of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast flying towards the west.

At 05:34, Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in the city for the tenth time at night.

At 05:35, Martsinkiv again reported that air defences were responding to airborne assets.

