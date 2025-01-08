Belarus launches military exercises near Ukraine border

Military exercises will be held in the Gomel district of Belarus with conscripts of territorial defence forces, reservists and military reserves from 8 to 31 January.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote from the Ministry of Defence of Belarus: "An exercises camp with persons liable for military service of the territorial defence forces is being held under the leadership of the head of the Gomel district executive committee from 8 to 31 January."

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Belarus reports that during the exercises, the unit leadership will practice personnel management skills, and also, "the reception of the territorial defence forces troops and their comprehensive support with the use of the local mobilisation deployment base" will take place.

According to Belaruski Hajun, the drill will prepare conscripts for tasks alongside engineering units from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

Furthermore, Belaruski Hajun underlines that territorial defence forces would be trained in the Gomel district, which borders Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The Gomel district became the first region of Belarus to hold territorial defence forces drills in 2025. In 2024, training sessions with territorial defence forces were held in 15 regions of Belarus. About 1,568 reservists were called up from the reserve."

Background:

In June, the Belarusian military joined the Russian army's exercises involving non-strategic nuclear weapons.

In September, Belarusian troops conducted military exercises in the Grodno and Brest districts bordering Poland and Lithuania.

