Zelenskyy: We want to set record for drones in Ukraine's possession in 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced Ukraine's ambition to achieve a record in 2025 for both the quantity and quality of drones it produces domestically and receives from international partners.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy reported holding a special meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 8 January, dedicated to producing and supplying drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces and developing electronic warfare systems. He stated that Ukraine has signed numerous agreements, with many more in the pipeline.

Quote: "Drones are something that has changed the nature of warfare and these changes are far from being over. Today, there is a direct correlation: we need drones to stop the enemy's advance and to avoid losing people and territory.

Drones hold back the enemy – they keep them at bay. It can be done. Drone production in Ukraine is more cost-effective than anywhere else.

This year, Ukraine aims to set a record in both the quantity and quality of drones we produce and receive from our partners. Our focus is on the drones our brigades need to hold the line, as well as those required for maintaining security, like uncrewed surface vessels, and drones designed for long-range strikes on enemy military targets and infrastructure within their territory."

