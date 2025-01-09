Germany to provide Ukraine with additional missiles for IRIS-T air defence systems
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 18:17
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced plans to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the IRIS-T air defence system in the near future.
Source: Pistorius at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, as reported by European Pravda, citing n-tv
Details: These munitions had initially been intended for the Bundeswehr, but they will now be shipped directly to Ukraine.
Quote: "We are supplying them to Ukraine first before replenishing our stocks," Pistorius said.
The German Defence Ministry said Ukraine will receive almost 50 missiles for the IRIS-T system.
Background:
- In early September, Scholz announced that Germany had ordered a total of 17 IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine, consisting of eight medium-range (SLM) and nine short-range (SLS) systems.
- In December, Germany announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine that includes IRIS-T SLM/SLS air defence systems.
