Germany to provide Ukraine with additional missiles for IRIS-T air defence systems

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced plans to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the IRIS-T air defence system in the near future.

Source: Pistorius at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, as reported by European Pravda, citing n-tv

Details: These munitions had initially been intended for the Bundeswehr, but they will now be shipped directly to Ukraine.

Quote: "We are supplying them to Ukraine first before replenishing our stocks," Pistorius said.

The German Defence Ministry said Ukraine will receive almost 50 missiles for the IRIS-T system.

Background:

In early September, Scholz announced that Germany had ordered a total of 17 IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine, consisting of eight medium-range (SLM) and nine short-range (SLS) systems.

In December, Germany announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine that includes IRIS-T SLM/SLS air defence systems.

