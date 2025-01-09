All Sections
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 9 January 2025, 21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
Canadian flag. Photo: Getty Images

Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair announced at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) meeting on 9 January that Canada will provide CAD 440 million (over US$305 million) in military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Canada’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Under the new aid package, Canada will direct CAD 200 million (approximately US$139 million) to the Czech initiative to procure and deliver large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine, in addition to the already allocated CAD 53 million (approximately US$36 million). 

Another CAD 100 million (approximately US$69 million) will be used to procure Ukrainian-made drones under the Danish model, which involves investments in Ukraine’s defence production. 

Canada has spent CAD 30 million (approximately US$20 million) on winter gear for Ukrainian soldiers, while CAD 64 million (approximately US$44 million) has been used for high-resolution drone cameras, which were already delivered to Ukraine in November-December 2024.

Canada’s Ministry of Defence clarified that this aid package is part of previously announced commitments, including those made during the 2024 NATO Summit and outlined in Canada’s 2024 budget.

Background: 

