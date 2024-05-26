Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket: death toll rises to 12
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 06:18
The death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 12, while 43 people have been injured.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll at Epicentr has risen to 11 people."
Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that the death toll from Russian airstrikes on the hypermarket had risen to 12. Ten bodies are still unidentified. Forty-three people were injured.
Background:
- On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, claiming the lives of two people and leaving 35 injured.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over 200 people could have been in the hypermarket.
- At 17:45, the fire in the hypermarket was contained.
- Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv had risen to six and the number of injured to 40.
