All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket: death toll rises to 12

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 06:18
Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket: death toll rises to 12
The rubble being cleared after the Russian strike on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 12, while 43 people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll at Epicentr has risen to 11 people."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that the death toll from Russian airstrikes on the hypermarket had risen to 12. Ten bodies are still unidentified. Forty-three people were injured.

More updates on this topic: Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 14

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Kharkiv
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 14
Zelenskyy addresses world from Kharkiv – video
Fire in Kharkiv hypermarket put out after 16 hours, identification of bodies underway
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: