Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket: death toll rises to 12

The rubble being cleared after the Russian strike on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 12, while 43 people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll at Epicentr has risen to 11 people."

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that the death toll from Russian airstrikes on the hypermarket had risen to 12. Ten bodies are still unidentified. Forty-three people were injured.



Background:

