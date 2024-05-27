All Sections
Latvian President calls on allies to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

Mariia Yemets, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 27 May 2024, 22:34

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has called on Western partners to lift restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine, and noted that Russia's current attempts to advance are also a result of the West's delays and indecision.

Source: European Pravda, citing his interview with  CNN

Details: Rinkēvičs stated that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast is not only a consequence of Russia's success in putting its economy on a war footing and mobilising, but also a consequence of mistakes in the way Western partners respond to the situation and support Ukraine. 

Quote: "What we see is the consequence of our inability to provide Ukraine with weapons and also putting restrictions [on using] those weapons to strike military targets in Russia. We are not talking about cities or civilians, we are talking about legitimate military targets," the Latvian president said.

Rinkēvičs said that he absolutely agrees with the NATO Secretary General that it is time for Ukraine’s allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine. 

Quote: "This is quite a critical moment. And I think that there is no rational pragmatic reason not to allow Ukraine to use those weapons against Russia in the way that is the most efficient. And all those discussions that Russia may escalate, I think they are not grounded in a very sound assessment of reality. Why? Because Russia is already escalating," Rinkēvičs said.

He called on those allies who provide Ukraine with weapons with certain restrictions to reconsider them. "When Latvian government provides weapons or military assistance to Ukraine, we don’t put any restrictions," Edgars Rinkēvičs added. 

Quote: "There is probably fear, and I think it is groundless, that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons. I think this is blackmail by Russia, very well calculated. But some governments are buying in. This is not something that I could advise," the Latvian president added.

Background: The Polish foreign minister has expressed a similar sentiment, noting that Europe must learn to play the escalation game with the Kremlin better.

Also on Monday, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly urged the governments of the Alliance’s member states to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike targets in the Russian Federation. 

Subjects: Latviawar
