Funeral ceremony for combat medic Iryna Tsybukh to be held in Kyiv on Sunday 2 June

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 10:26
Irina Tsybukh. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Irina Tsybukh, a 25-year-old medic with the volunteer battalion Hospitallers known as Cheka, will be buried on 2 June in Lviv, but a funeral ceremony will take place in Kyiv.

Source: Hospitallers battalion on Facebook

Details: Cheka’s funeral will take place on Sunday 2 June, at 13:00 in St. Michael's Cathedral, followed by a gathering on Independence Square.

At 16:00, the convoy will leave for Lviv.

Read also: Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh: Before the war started in 2014, the east was our most vulnerable point. God forbid that my classmates in Lviv who didn’t join the army and go to defend their country become vulnerable

Quote: "Cheka left a wish for her relatives regarding the funeral.

Instead of flowers, please make gifts to the battalion and provide support to the victims' families.

No artificial flowers or plastic.

Wear embroidered clothing or camouflage for active duty military personnel and veterans."

Background: Iryna Tsybukh, alias Cheka, a combat medic from the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, was killed in action on Wednesday 29 May 2024. 

Subjects: Armed Forceswar
