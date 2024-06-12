Cluster munitions elements found scattered after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo

Kyiv Oblast police warn residents of the region about dangerous items discovered after another Russian attack that took place on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: Kyiv Oblast National Police on Facebook

Details: It is stated that on the morning of 12 June, while documenting Russian war crimes, the police discovered elements of deadly cluster submunitions.

Explosive objects represent an immediate threat to human life as they can detonate with minimal movement.

As a result, the police advise that residents avoid visiting the targeted area and notify appropriate services immediately if strange items are discovered: touching or moving such objects is strictly prohibited.

It is recommended that specialists conduct examinations and investigations for the presence of such elements.

Previously: According to Telegram channels, cluster munition pieces may be spread across the land in Vasylkiv, Hlevakha, and other adjacent towns in Kyiv Oblast.

On the night of 11-12 June, the Russians launched a missile and air attack on Ukraine using air and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs. In total, 30 means of air attack were used. Ukraine’s air defence downed 29 air targets launched by the Russians, out of them five missiles and 24 kamikaze drones.

Following the attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast.

