26 Russian attacks launched in Pokrovsk front since beginning of day – Ukraine's General Staff

The situation on the Pokrovsk front is the most complicated. The Russians have launched 26 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the day.

Source: the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00

Details: On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians launched attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Mezhove and Nevelske. Russian aircraft are highly active on this front. Ukrainian forces deter the pressure and have repelled 16 Russia assaults, 10 more combat clashes are ongoing.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces keep deterring the offensive actions of the Russians. As of now the number of combat clashes all along the frontline has increased to 71.

On the Kharkiv front the Russians attacked the units of the Defence Forces near the settlement of Hlyboke and to the west from Tykhe two times, but to no avail. At the moment a combat clash near the city of Vovchansk is ongoing. The Russians also keep destroying Ukrainian villages and cities by launching airstrikes from Russian territory. In the afternoon the Russians launched five attacks using guided aerial bombs from the Belgorod district (Russia) on Vovchansk, and struck the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory with eight non-guided aerial missiles.

On the Kupiansk front Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks. Two more combat clashes are ongoing. Near the settlement of Petropavlivka Russian aircraft launched an attack with 11 non-guided aerial missiles, and used seven more to strike the settlement of Tabaivka.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three assault actions of the Russians. The combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Hrekivka and Nevske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions six times but to no avail. Two attacks are still ongoing near Nove and Andriivka.

On the Kurakhove front, combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka. Total number of attacks rose to 16 there. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 10 assault actions of the Russians. Six more combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Vremivka front the Russian aircraft got more active. The settlement of Staromairoske was struck with non-guided aerial missiles, while the settlements of Storozhove, Velyka Novosilka and Bohoiavlenka were struck with guided aerial bombs.

There were no significant changes to the situation on other fronts.

Quote: "All along the frontline Ukrainian forces prevent Russian occupiers from breaking through Ukrainian defences, and inflict losses on them."

Support UP or become our patron!