Russian Morozovsk airfield attacked by 70 drones recently – Ukraine's intelligence chief

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 02:25
Morozovsk airfield. Photo: Planet Labs

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has said that Ukrainian forces used at least 70 drones to strike at the Russian Morozovsk airbase (Rostov Oblast) on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: Budanov in a comment to The War Zone project

Details: Budanov said that the operation was launched from the territory of Ukraine and at least 70, and likely even more, Ukrainian Dragon and Splash drones struck the Morozovsk airfield.

He added that the damage assessment is currently underway and that they were "waiting for information" on whether any aircraft were destroyed or damaged.

At the same time, the images from Planet Labs show damage to the roof of the hangar located on the maintenance platform, and two Su-34 fighter-bombers are visible inside. 

 
Morozovsk airfield. Photo: Planet Labs
 
Morozovsk airfield. Photo: Planet Labs

Earlier, OSINT analyst Brady Africk published satellite images of the Morozovsk airfield before and after the attack on the night of 13-14 June.

This was the second large-scale attack on Morozovsk by Ukrainian drones in the last two months.

Budanov also stated that the airbase would be attacked again.

Specifically, he answered "yes" to the question of whether Ukrainian forces were planning another air attack on the airfield.

Background

  • The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that on the night of 13-14 June, air defence forces supposedly intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.
  • Russian Telegram channels wrote that residents of the town of Morozovsk reported explosions at night and a fire in the city. The Astra Telegram channel reiterated that there was a military airfield in Morozovsk that had already been attacked on 5 April 2024.

