Peace Summit in Switzerland: media reports reduction in number of participants

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 June 2024, 00:42
Peace Summit in Switzerland: media reports reduction in number of participants
Swiss Army preparing to guard the Peace Summit. Photo: Getty Images

The number of countries and organisations that have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland has dropped from 93 to 78, media outlet Radio Liberty reports, citing several anonymous EU diplomats.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Radio Liberty noted that the sources did not name the countries that have changed their minds about participating, but one of the diplomats did not rule out that the list could be expanded.

"My goal is to have a family photo of almost 80 people," the official said. Another diplomat, who reported 78 confirmed participants, expressed optimism, noting that "there is still some time".

Read more on the topic: Swiss Peace Summit could end up harming Ukraine as nothing is going to plan

Background:

  • The Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in the Swiss town of Bürgenstock.
  • On 3 June, Serhii Nykyforov, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, said that 107 countries and organisations had confirmed their attendance at the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

