All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

92 countries to be present at Peace Summit in Switzerland, almost 60 at highest level

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 June 2024, 19:23
92 countries to be present at Peace Summit in Switzerland, almost 60 at highest level

Switzerland, which is hosting the Global Peace Summit on 15-16 June, has unveiled the final list of attendees, with more than half represented at the highest levels of the government.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Swiss Federal Council has announced a list of 92 countries that will participate in the Global Peace Summit. Fifty-seven of these are represented at the highest levels, as presidents or prime ministers.

Advertisement:

Another 29 countries will be represented at the ministerial level, primarily by foreign ministers. Six countries will send ambassadors: Indonesia, Israel, the UAE, South Africa, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Furthermore, Brazil and the Holy See shall be observers, not participants. As expected, there will be no Chinese representatives.

Switzerland will have representation from the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the Organisation of American States, and all important EU institutions, such as the European Council, European Commission, and European Parliament. The United Nations and the Ecumenical Patriarchate have observer status.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that Switzerland changed the troublesome provisions of the final document of the Peace Summit, which could have had undesirable consequences for Ukraine.
  • Several states that had planned to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland decided not to go there after the draft decision was changed in favour of Ukraine.

Read also: Ukraine Peace Summit turns hard on Russia. How leaders amended the final decision under criticism

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Switzerland
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Switzerland
Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit
Several countries withdrew attendance from Peace Summit after draft decision change
Peace Summit in Switzerland: media reports reduction in number of participants
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: