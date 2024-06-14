Switzerland, which is hosting the Global Peace Summit on 15-16 June, has unveiled the final list of attendees, with more than half represented at the highest levels of the government.

Details: The Swiss Federal Council has announced a list of 92 countries that will participate in the Global Peace Summit. Fifty-seven of these are represented at the highest levels, as presidents or prime ministers.

Another 29 countries will be represented at the ministerial level, primarily by foreign ministers. Six countries will send ambassadors: Indonesia, Israel, the UAE, South Africa, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Furthermore, Brazil and the Holy See shall be observers, not participants. As expected, there will be no Chinese representatives.

Switzerland will have representation from the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the Organisation of American States, and all important EU institutions, such as the European Council, European Commission, and European Parliament. The United Nations and the Ecumenical Patriarchate have observer status.



Background:

Earlier it was reported that Switzerland changed the troublesome provisions of the final document of the Peace Summit, which could have had undesirable consequences for Ukraine.

Several states that had planned to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland decided not to go there after the draft decision was changed in favour of Ukraine.

