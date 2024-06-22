36th Marine Brigade defeats Russian assault unit near Vovchansk – video

Patch of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. Stock photo

Soldiers from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi have shown footage of the defeat of a Russian assault unit on the Kharkiv front.

Source: 36th Separate Marine Brigade; an Ukrainska Pravda source in the military

Quote: "Here is the defeat of the occupiers' assault unit near Vovchansk. Mykolaiv-based marines' reconnaissance is working!"

Details: Ukrainska Pravda noted that the Russians’ losses in this battle amounted to 10 killed.

