Ukraine's defenders down 5 missiles and 23 drones overnight, only failing to destroy Kinzhal missile

Ukrainian defenders downed 5 of 6 missiles and all 23 drones launched by the Russians on the night of 26-27 June. The country's defence forces failed to shoot down only one Kinzhal missile.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force

Details: The Russians conducted missile strikes and airstrikes on Ukraine on the night of 26-27 June, deploying air- and sea-launched missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones.

Advertisement:

Fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force as well as mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

In total, the Russians used 6 missiles of various types and 23 strike UAVs, namely:

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missile (launched from Russia’s Tambov Oblast)

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from northeastern part of the Black Sea)

1 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile (from Russia’s Kursk Oblast)

23 Shahed-131/136 UAVs (from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

As a result of combat efforts, 28 aerial targets were downed:

Advertisement:

4 Kalibr cruise missiles

1 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile

23 Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!