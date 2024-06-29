All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
Sign reads: “Danger, Mines”. Stock photo

A total of 30,000 square kilometres of Ukraine-controlled territory of Ukraine have been declared free of explosive devices. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has said that this is 17% of territory that had previously been declared contaminated by explosives.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, citing Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Mine Clearing Operations, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Berehulia: "Thanks to our joint efforts, today the contaminated area has been reduced by 30,000 square kilometres. This means that no explosive devices were found on this territory, or they have been found and defused."

Advertisement:

Details: Berehulia said that Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts remain the most affected. A total of around 50% of all incidents involving explosive devices among the civilian population had occurred in those regions.

According to Berehulia, mine clearance is a comprehensive process, which involves chemical analysis of agricultural soils for the presence of hazardous substances and other measures. Landowners and local communities are provided with recommendations concerning the use of land for agricultural purposes.

Berehulia also said that mine clearance teams of the security and defence forces and other mine clearance operators are using 78 automated mine clearance vehicles, which have been manufactured both in Ukraine and abroad to clear the liberated territories of explosive devices.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The area of Ukraine-controlled territories that have been liberated from Russian occupation and could potentially be contaminated with explosives was estimated at 174,000 square kilometres, including 14,000 square kilometres of various bodies of water.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: deminingwar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
demining
Sappers test mechanised demining vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
German Ambassador to Ukraine attends deminer training in Mykolaiv – photo
Demining Corps created in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: