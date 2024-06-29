Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 29 June. Photo: Derhachi City Military Administration

On Saturday, three people were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, the Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the enemy has launched the most massive attack on Derhachi since 2022.

The latest information suggests that four aerial bombs were dropped on the city (reportedly, [these were] D-30SM UMPBs – unified multi-purpose glide bombs). Two men aged 68 and 75 sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalised. Another 71-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Pets were also injured."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 29 June. Photo: Derhachi City Military Administration

Details: The attack damaged at least three five-storey, two two-storey and 20 private buildings, outbuildings, a garage cooperative and cars of local residents, and one of the civilian businesses. Power lines were partially destroyed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 29 June. Photo: Derhachi City Military Administration

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 29 June. Photo: Derhachi City Military Administration

