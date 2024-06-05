EU Commission to release updated assessment of Ukraine's progress on path to EU

This Friday 7 June, the European Commission will verbally update EU ambassadors on the status of Ukraine and Moldova's European integration measures.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty Europe Editor, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak stated that on Friday, EU ambassadors will verbally deliver an updated assessment of the development of Ukraine and Moldova's European integration reforms (the European Commission's recommendations in the November enlargement report, four of which are designed for Ukraine).

the 🇪🇺 Commission will on Friday give EU ambs an oral update on 🇺🇦🇲🇩 progress on accession reforms. Both countries expected to get positive remarks but 🇭🇺 likely to be skeptical over 🇺🇦.hope is still that both countries will start accession talks end of June but clock is ticking — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) June 5, 2024

Quote: "Both countries expected to get positive remarks but Hungary [is] likely to be skeptical over Ukraine. [The] Hope is still that both countries will start accession talks [in the] end of June but clock is ticking", Jozwiak tweeted.

