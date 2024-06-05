Russian army strikes a recreational infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast

The Russian army has launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 5 June, damaging a civilian infrastructure facility.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: Pletenchuk said that a civilian infrastructure facility related to recreation had been damaged. The facility was out of operation. There is no preliminary information about the people who were injured or killed.

The air-raid warning was announced in the oblast at 16:57. A few minutes later, the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from Crimea, followed by a high-speed target moving towards Odesa Oblast. At around 17:00, an explosion rang out in Odesa.

Updated: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Russians attacked a resort village in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on 5 July at around 17:00. The enemy hit tourist infrastructure facilities in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district."

Photo: Odesa oblast prosecutor's office

