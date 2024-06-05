All Sections
Ukraine's first strikes on Russia with American weapons confirmed – AP

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 June 2024, 19:42
HIMARS. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has used American weapons to launch attacks on the territory of Russia after the US authorised Ukraine to do it.

Source: an anonymous official of a Western country in a comment for АР, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source of AP, who "was not authorised to comment publicly on the sensitive matter", did not specify the exact location of the strike on Russia, launched from American weapons.

However, unconfirmed reports say that on 2 June Ukraine struck an S-300/S-400 system used by Russia to attack the city of Kharkiv. The Russian system, located 50 km away from the Ukrainian border, was struck with a HIMARS system.

The strike was reportedly launched in accordance with the recently approved instructions of US President Joe Biden who allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets on Russian territory in order to protect the city of Kharkiv.

The White House specified that the US authorisation for strikes with American weapons concerns not only the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast but of Sumy Oblast as well. At the same time, the authorisation does not apply to the ATACMS long-range missiles.

Kyiv seeks the expansion of the scope of this authorisation.

