Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that Ukraine has the right to launch strikes with French weapons on Russian territory.

Source: Macron in an interview with BFMTV and TF1 on the evening of 6 June, European Pravda reports

Details: When asked about his previous comments on the possibility that Ukraine could attack the Russians on their territory with French weapons, the French president said that it was not a question of striking civilians.

"The limit is set by the actions of Russians," Macron said.

He added that Paris has never sought escalation and that "it was not us who attacked Ukraine".

"From day one, the Russians have been threatening (us – ed.). The main thing is that we are not to blame. But we are determined to cope with any risk. We are ready for this," the French president stated, commenting on Moscow's threats.

