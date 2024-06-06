All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 June 2024, 22:32

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that Ukraine has the right to launch strikes with French weapons on Russian territory.

Source: Macron in an interview with BFMTV and TF1 on the evening of 6 June, European Pravda reports

Details: When asked about his previous comments on the possibility that Ukraine could attack the Russians on their territory with French weapons, the French president said that it was not a question of striking civilians.

Advertisement:

"The limit is set by the actions of Russians," Macron said.

He added that Paris has never sought escalation and that "it was not us who attacked Ukraine".

"From day one, the Russians have been threatening (us – ed.). The main thing is that we are not to blame. But we are determined to cope with any risk. We are ready for this," the French president stated, commenting on Moscow's threats.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronFrancewar
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Macron
Biden to discuss support for Ukraine with Macron in France
French President endorses Ukraine's right to strike at military targets in Russia
"Peace is not capitulation": Macron warns against easing support for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: