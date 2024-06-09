All Sections
Moldovan Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Moldovans involved in "Ukrainian graffiti" in France

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 9 June 2024, 11:23
Moldovan Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Moldovans involved in Ukrainian graffiti in France
The flag of Moldova. Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi has condemned the actions of Moldovan citizens who were detained in Paris for painting graffiti depicting a coffin and bearing the inscription "French soldiers in Ukraine".

Source: Popșoi on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The minister noted that Moldova regrets the incident involving three Moldovan citizens in Paris and "firmly condemns" it.

He called the incident part of a hybrid tactic aimed at damaging the country's international image. 

"Chișinău authorities are ready to cooperate with France to clarify and hold those responsible accountable," the minister said.

Background:

