Moldovan Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Moldovans involved in "Ukrainian graffiti" in France

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi has condemned the actions of Moldovan citizens who were detained in Paris for painting graffiti depicting a coffin and bearing the inscription "French soldiers in Ukraine".

Source: Popșoi on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that Moldova regrets the incident involving three Moldovan citizens in Paris and "firmly condemns" it.

He called the incident part of a hybrid tactic aimed at damaging the country's international image.

"Chișinău authorities are ready to cooperate with France to clarify and hold those responsible accountable," the minister said.

Background:

Three Moldovan citizens suspected of painting graffiti with coffins and the inscription "French soldiers in Ukraine" have been detained in Paris.

The graffiti was discovered on the streets of Paris on Friday, 7 June. It was at this time that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on a visit to the French capital.

On Saturday, 1 June, five coffins with the words "French soldiers in Ukraine" were found at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. French police are investigating whether Russia is involved in the incident.

