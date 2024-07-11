All Sections
Ukrainian and Slovak presidents discuss joint projects in energy sector

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 July 2024, 03:40
Ukrainian and Slovak presidents discuss joint projects in energy sector
Meeting of Zelenskyy and Pellegrini in Washington. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed humanitarian cooperation and prospects for joint projects in the energy sector and border infrastructure with the new Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Washington.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "During the meeting, the leaders also praised the results of the joint intergovernmental meeting held in Bratislava in April; they also discussed humanitarian cooperation."

Details: The President’s Office also reported that the heads of states condemned the large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv. 

They discussed the possibility of treating some of the Okhmatdyt hospital’s patients in Slovakia.

Subjects: ZelenskyySlovakiaaid for Ukraine
