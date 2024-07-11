All Sections
​​First 18 Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers will be delivered to Denmark in coming months

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 11 July 2024, 12:27
​​First 18 Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers will be delivered to Denmark in coming months
Photo: Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana self-propelled howitzers will be delivered to Denmark in the coming months, funded from the Danish budget.

Source: European Pravda; Danish Defence Ministry

Details: This delivery is to take place after Copenhagen, in cooperation with Kyiv, placed an order directly from the Ukrainian defence industry.

Troels Lund Poulsen, the Danish Defence Minister, said such orders have obvious logistical advantages and also contribute to the development of Ukraine's defence industry.

Troels Lund Poulsen: "I hope that more countries will follow the Danish procurement model in Ukraine. Ukrainians' ability to produce weapons is greater than their current funding."

In June, Copenhagen announced the 19th financial package for military aid for Ukraine's urgent needs and the long-term development of its defence capability.

Background:

  • On 13 June, Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.
  • In May, Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said that Denmark and Canada had agreed to finance the production of weapons by the Ukrainian defence industry.
  • In April, it was reported that Denmark had allocated DKK 200 million (US$28.5 million) to purchase weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers.

