All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

We cannot talk of success in this war – Zelenskyy

Ivanna Kostina, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 22:05
We cannot talk of success in this war – Zelenskyy
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated today that receiving new air defence systems as soon as possible would already be a success for Ukraine.

Source: Zelensky at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy was asked if he perceived the decision of the NATO summit with disappointment.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are very close to the goal. The next step will be an invitation to NATO, and then membership," he said.

However, Zelenskyy stated that now, since the war continues, it is difficult to talk of success. And the true triumph, he believes, is victory in the war, because if Ukraine loses, it will spill over into NATO.

The president noted Russia's most recent major missile attack on Ukraine and said it would be a victory if more air defence systems arrived in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Today, we perceive success in the fact that more systems will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible. We anticipate strong steps from strong individuals...Ukraine will achieve success in NATO," he said, noting that Ukraine has strong people and a strong army that has been opposing Putin for so long.

Leaders of the NATO member states agreed unanimously that Ukraine’s full NATO membership is irreversible.

The leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance also agreed on a plan to fund military aid to Ukraine through 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on Orbán: Not all leaders can negotiate peace
Zelenskyy expects new air defence systems to be delivered as soon as possible
Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation and Speaker of House of Representatives – videos
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: