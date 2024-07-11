We cannot talk of success in this war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated today that receiving new air defence systems as soon as possible would already be a success for Ukraine.

Source: Zelensky at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked if he perceived the decision of the NATO summit with disappointment.

Quote: "We are very close to the goal. The next step will be an invitation to NATO, and then membership," he said.

However, Zelenskyy stated that now, since the war continues, it is difficult to talk of success. And the true triumph, he believes, is victory in the war, because if Ukraine loses, it will spill over into NATO.

The president noted Russia's most recent major missile attack on Ukraine and said it would be a victory if more air defence systems arrived in Ukraine.

"Today, we perceive success in the fact that more systems will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible. We anticipate strong steps from strong individuals...Ukraine will achieve success in NATO," he said, noting that Ukraine has strong people and a strong army that has been opposing Putin for so long.

Leaders of the NATO member states agreed unanimously that Ukraine’s full NATO membership is irreversible.

The leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance also agreed on a plan to fund military aid to Ukraine through 2025.

