NATO-Ukraine Council recognises enhanced operational compatibility of Ukraine with Alliance

The NATO-Ukraine Council (NUC), the key body for Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance, has made decisions following a high-level meeting held before the conclusion of the NATO summit.

Source: European Pravda correspondent from Washington

Details: In a statement by the NUC, NATO member states reiterated that Ukraine's future lies within NATO and emphasised that Ukraine "has become increasingly interoperable and politically integrated with the Alliance".

The Alliance reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine in its transition to full interoperability with NATO. Specifically, it has "developed initial NATO Interoperability Requirements" to "support Ukraine’s security and defence sector reforms and enable the long-term interoperability" of Ukraine and NATO member states’ forces.

In addition, Ukraine will receive assistance to align its defence procurement with Euro-Atlantic best practice.

The decision also stated that NATO will continue to support Ukraine's self-defence by providing urgently needed non-lethal equipment and supplies through the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP). Contributions from partners are also welcome.

Background:

On 11 July, 23 states and the EU signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

