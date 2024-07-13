Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said at the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Ukraine should not join the Alliance.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources; European Pravda

Details: Orbán attended the NATO Summit after announcing a self-proclaimed "peace mission," during which he visited Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing without any coordination with EU and NATO members.

At the NATO Summit, Orbán refused to join the military support for Ukraine, which was in line with the agreements reached earlier. However, he also explicitly stated at the leaders' meeting, which was attended by the Ukrainian president, that Ukraine should not become a member of the Alliance.

"Orbán even suggested in a plenary meeting with Zelenskyy that Ukraine shouldn’t join NATO, we’re told. Some leaders hit back, with one suggesting Hungary’s own history shows why Ukraine belongs in the alliance," Bloomberg noted, recounting the discussion behind closed doors.

Background:

After attending the Washington summit, Viktor Orbán travelled to Florida to meet with Donald Trump, who believes that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was provoked by Ukraine's intention to join NATO.

The EU Legal Service earlier found that the Hungarian prime minister's talks with Putin contravene EU treaties.

It also became known that six EU countries would not send ministers to events during Hungary’s EU Council chair but would limit themselves to lower-ranking officials.

