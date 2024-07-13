All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 19:22
Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said at the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Ukraine should not join the Alliance.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources; European Pravda

Details: Orbán attended the NATO Summit after announcing a self-proclaimed "peace mission," during which he visited Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing without any coordination with EU and NATO members.

Advertisement:

At the NATO Summit, Orbán refused to join the military support for Ukraine, which was in line with the agreements reached earlier. However, he also explicitly stated at the leaders' meeting, which was attended by the Ukrainian president, that Ukraine should not become a member of the Alliance.

"Orbán even suggested in a plenary meeting with Zelenskyy that Ukraine shouldn’t join NATO, we’re told. Some leaders hit back, with one suggesting Hungary’s own history shows why Ukraine belongs in the alliance," Bloomberg noted, recounting the discussion behind closed doors.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • After attending the Washington summit, Viktor Orbán travelled to Florida to meet with Donald Trump, who believes that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was provoked by Ukraine's intention to join NATO.
  • The EU Legal Service earlier found that the Hungarian prime minister's talks with Putin contravene EU treaties.
  • It also became known that six EU countries would not send ministers to events during Hungary’s EU Council chair but would limit themselves to lower-ranking officials.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanNATO
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Orban
Orbán discusses peace with Trump: former president plans to resolve this "issue"
Zelenskyy on Orbán: Not all leaders can negotiate peace
Brussels confirms that Orbán rubbing shoulders with Putin violates EU treaties
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: